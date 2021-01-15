The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce presented Central Virginia Christian School with the Community Pride Award for January. “This community is so proud of how Central Virginia Christian School displayed the talent of Buckingham County and our foundation and heritage during Christmas,” Chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III said. Pictured are, from left, Michael Waycaster, Cherie Brickhill, Lydia Waycaster, Miles, Sandra Moss, Ruth Lyle, and Barbara Wheeler.