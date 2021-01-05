Claudia Patricia Blauvelt

Claudia P. Blauvelt, 45, formerly of Farmville, passed away on Dec. 26, in Kamuza Central Hospital in Lilongwe, Malawi due to complications from Malaria. She is survived by her mother and father, Claudia and Chuck Blauvelt of Farmville; her sisters Kristel Barber of Fredericksburg and Carla Blauvelt of Lilongwe, Malawi; her brother Charlie Blauvelt of Portland, Oregon; and her nieces and nephews, Isabela, Cristian, Isaac Barber of Fredericksburg and Francisca and Rosa Stobbelaar of Lilongwe. Claudia was a graduate of Prince Edward High School and Longwood University where she played on the women’s basketball teams. She went on to teach in various schools in Virginia, Honduras, and Malawi where she was beloved by students and colleagues alike. Several memorial events have already been held in Malawi by her many dear friends and a formal service will be held at St. Patrick’s church in Lilongwe. A Farmville based memorial service celebrating Claudia’s life is planned for a later date.