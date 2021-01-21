On January 18, Charles Norman Krueger, beloved husband of the late Frances Ann Krueger, and his current wife Carole Krueger; devoted father of Ricky Krueger (Debbie) and Lynn Clark (Craig); cherished grandfather of Brad, Tyler (fiancée Avery), Camden, Shea and Katelyn; dear brother of Edward Krueger and Frank Krueger. Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at The Shrine of the Little Flower on Sat, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802, or Prince Edward County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 381, Farmville, Virginia 23901.