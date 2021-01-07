Catherine Johnston Wilck, of Farmville, born Oct. 30, 1928, passed away on Jan. 4, in her home. She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur Penbrook and Bessie Pennington Johnston; 12 siblings, Pansy Johnston, Rev. John Johnston, Lucille Staley, Addie Safer, Danald Johnston, Bessie Hannan, Lester Johnston, Howard Johnston, Marshall Williams, Dr. Clayton Johnston, Andrew Johnston and Dainese Merchant and her husband, Joseph H. Wilck, Jr. She is survived by a sister, Mary Pennington of Richmond; brother, Rudy Johnston (Ginny) of Williamsburg; six children, Joe Wilck (Eileen) of Richmond, Nancy Wilck (Glen Gulyas) of Arlington, Mary Catherine Wilck-Pond of Richmond, Emma Pfeiffer (Lee) of Cumberland, David Wilck of Richmond and Tom Wilck of Greensboro; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a family brother, Jim Newton (Nancy) of Ashland, Kentucky and many nieces and nephews. Catherine was a 1946 graduate of Cumberland High School and a 1950 graduate of Longwood College (now University). Over the years, her paid and unpaid work included teacher, stay-at-home mother, Cub Scout leader, flower arranger and librarian. For over 65 years, she faithfully attended and served in numerous roles at the Farmville Presbyterian Church. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and Centra Southside Hospital well into her 80’s. She relished the camaraderie and outings of the Serendipity Club, her bridge club, learning with her bible study group and exposure to new books through her book club until Covid-19 curtailed those interactions. She was generous with her garden produce, sharing it with family and friends alike, and frequently made and delivered pies to her neighbors. She loved traveling and in the past few years, she checked off bucket list items through trips along the Danube and to Norway and Italy. This year’s planned trip with her children to Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and the Black Hills was cancelled because of the pandemic. Her children extend a special thank you to Robert and Lori who discreetly watched over Mom from a distance. They thank Centra Southside Hospice, especially nurses Pam, Sam and Hayley, for making it possible for Mom to remain at her beloved home. They also deeply appreciate the faithfulness of caregivers Gail, Irene, Mary, Missy, Stephanie and Tracy who helped ensure her wants and needs were met. A graveside service will be held at Trinity Memorial Garden at 1 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 9, with a memorial service later in the year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Farmville Presbyterian Church, Heifer International, or a charity of your choice. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.