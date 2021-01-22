January 22, 2021

Business of the Month

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, January 22, 2021

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the Business of the Month Award to the Dillwyn Dairy Freeze. “They offer excellent food, service and never forget the folks at home,” Chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III said. Pictured are, from left, front row: Rachel Gowan, Carolyn Martin, Krystal O’Bryant, Mary Dumkum, Tracy Harris, Miles, Sandra Moss, Ruth Lyle, and Barbara Wheeler. Back row: Minnie Wallace, Patricia Hanley, Assistant Manager Jessica Myers, Hannah Davis, and Amanda Companion. Not pictured are Owner and Manager Margaret, Patricia Banks, Doris Foglio, Debra LeSueuer, and Laura Stellete.

