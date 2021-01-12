Betty Jane Fox, 84 of Farmville, passed away on Jan. 8. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Fox; mother, Zenna Crump Vanderpool; father, Roy B. Vanderpool and brothers, Raymond, Pete and Wilbur Vanderpool. She is survived by three children, Freddie (Shelby), Phillip (Becky), Teresa (Bubba); six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was a retired cashier at Winn Dixie Grocery for 28 years. She loved to sing and play guitar, bake and sew. She was a member of a bluegrass band “Pine Ridge Express. A graveside service was held on Sunday, Jan.10 at 2 p.m. in Trinity Memorial Gardens. Shorter Funeral Home served the family.