Betty “Anne” Christian Herndon entered the gates of her eternal home with her Heavenly Father, on Sunday, Jan. 17. She was born on Nov. 16, 1940. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Aubrey M. Herndon; a son, Craig R. Herndon; parents Robert Louis and Betty Bryant Christian; one brother, James Christian and three sisters, Louise Cilla, Annie Elizabeth Seay and Ruby Mae Christian. Anne is survived by two sons, Bruce A. Herndon and David M. Herndon and his wife Debbie; two sisters, Jean C. Roberts and Gladys C. Connatser; and one brother Robert L. Christian and his wife Ollie; six granddaughters, Melissa, Stephanie, Samantha, Tiffany, Emily and Holly; one grandson, Cody; ten great grandchildren, six nephews and three nieces. Anne was a retired Food Service Director of 36 years of service from the Department of Corrections. She was an active member of Buckingham Baptist Church and was the Choir Director for many years. She cherished her time with her grandchildren. Dunkum Funeral Home is servicing the family. Viewing will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A graveside service is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at Buckingham Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and/or Buckingham Baptist Church. A special thank you to Anne’s caregivers; Jacki, Darlene, Wilnette, Kathy, Shelia, Jessica, Tammy, and LaShanna and the Centra Hospice.