Betty A. Schrader, aged 73 of Farmville, passed peacefully on Jan. 2. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Allen Schrader; father, Jim Summers; mother, Ruth Maahs; stepfather, Harold Maahs and sister and brother in law Kathy and Pat Dilberllo. She is survived by her two sons, Kirk (Lisa) and Scott (Dawn); grandchildren Ryan and Brittany Schrader, Jesse Schrader (Shelly), Devon Hunter (Adam); great-grandsons Carter and Allen; sister, Carolyn Gilbert; brother, Jim Summers (Donna) and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private family service. Betty loved animals, especially dogs and cats. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southside SPCA. PO Box 66, Meherrin, VA 23954.