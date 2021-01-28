Authorities searching for missing Prince Edward woman

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office is currently involved in the search for a missing county resident.

Sandra A. Bollinger, of Prince Edward County, was reported missing on Jan. 27, according to a press release from Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps.

Bollinger is a white female, approximately 78 years of age, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and she weighs approximately 220 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen driving a 2018 red Toyota Prius, license plate KJE7687.

Her disappearance poses a danger to her health.

The Prince Edward sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Virginia State Police in this case.

Anyone with any information about Bollinger should contact Lt. J. Sprague at (434) 392-8101.