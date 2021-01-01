$1 million lottery ticket sold at local Sheetz
Someone who bought a lottery ticket at the Sheetz in Farmville may start 2021 by winning $1 million.
The Virginia Lottery announced the winning numbers in its Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Friday, Jan. 1. Four $1 million winning tickets were announced. The winning ticket number at the Farmville Sheetz at 2016 South Main Street is 151989.
The other three winning tickets were purchased at a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge, a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach and a Royal Farms in Fredericksburg.
The ticket specifies that the prizes has to be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.
You Might Like
Electric cars have new town to charge in
Farmville has become an important spot on the map in Virginia for a brand new reason. The town has seen... read more