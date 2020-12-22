William Lee King, 79 of Green Bay, passed away on Dec. 20. He was born on Mar. 5, 1941 to the late Walter T. and Lillie Booth King. He met the love of his life Nancy Jenkins King while working on her family Dairy Farm, now known as Boot Hill Dairy, and were married 58 years. Together they raised 3 sons by farming, tobacco, chickens and dairy. William loved to work on classic cars, drag racing, deer hunting and was the first to pick friends up to play baseball. He will be missed by many friends and his family. He is survived by his wife Nancy; 2 sons, William King, Jr. (Rita) and George King (Janet) both of Burkeville; 2 grandchildren, Stephanie Manning and Shayna King; 4 brothers, Louis King (Ann), Ramsey King (Flora Ann), Morgan King, James King (Nina); 2 sisters, Mary Jenkins and Phyllis Fulcher (Sonny). He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 son, Timothy Owen King; 2 brothers, Bennie King and Tom King; a sister in law Brenda and a sister Janie Evelyn King. Memorial contributions may be made to Prince Edward Rescue Squad. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. in Trinity Memorial Gardens. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com