To The Editor:

It is quite evident that the truth is a very hard pill to swallow, especially if you pledge affiliation to the immoral liberal agenda.

A truth so painful that they will do all they can to silence it, ban it and remove it from everyday life. Despite all the disruptions from COVID-19 this year, don’t think for one minute that it will stop the wicked left from trying to take away the true meaning of Christmas as we now approach this joyous season.

They are quick to tell their children to believe in a fairy tale such as Santa Claus but will fight tooth and nail to deem the very truth of Jesus Christ’s birth as offensive and even in some cases illegal.

Like it or not, Jesus Christ came to earth over 2,000 years ago, the ultimate gift to save us all from our sins, and that is a proven fact through the Bible, history and even declaration from the United States government that acknowledges trust in God as it’s shown in its motto and even our federal currency.

With that being said, I say to my community and everyone across the nation, don’t cave in to fear. Sing joyful songs of praise, put up your manger scene and declare your faith, and put your trust in Jesus Christ, the reason for the season.

Bradley Driskill

Spout Spring