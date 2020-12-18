December 18, 2020

Road construction planned

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, December 18, 2020

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues.  For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.  

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup. 

Work at specific locations (by county):

Buckingham County:

• Route 608 (651-725) – Road closed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21-23 for debris removal. Detour via 608, 651, 609, 725 and back to 608. 

• Route 664 (660-737) –Emergency pipe repairs until  Jan. 29. Detour 660 and 737. 

• Note districtwide activities. 

Charlotte County:

•Route 40 – Crew will repair slope damage. 

• Note districtwide activities. 

Cumberland County:

•Note districtwide activities. 

Prince Edward County:

• Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Work to begin after the first of year. 

• Route 625 (672 – 625) – Emergency pipe replacement until Jan. 30. 

• Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement until Jan. 29. 

• Note districtwide activities.

