Raymond Dykes Shumaker, 80 of Dillwyn, went home on Dec. 4 with family at his side. Raymond was born Jan. 31, 1940 in Dillwyn. As a young man he moved to Richmond where he became the head baker at Nolde Brothers Bakery. He then went on to Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company where he worked for many years. He retired from Standard Furniture Company. Raymond was preceded in death by his father, Jessie F. Shumaker; mother, Lottie Walker Shumaker; sister, Emma Jane Shumaker and brothers, Jessie O. Shumaker and Julian “Mutt” Shumaker. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Owens and devoted son in law, Kenneth Owens; his son, Charles Shumaker (Trish); brother, Bruce Wayne Shumaker; sisters, Daisy Robinson, Pauline Rhymer, Peggy Scott, Doris Rush and Georgie Browning; grandson, Brian Davis and two devoted great-grandchildren, Brianna Davis and Logan Davis and lots of nieces and nephews that he loved. Graveside service were held Dec. 6 in the Dillwyn Town Cemetery.