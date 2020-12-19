Prince Edward County property transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of May. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Gwen S. Eddleman to Citizens Bank and Trust Company, 3.25 AC, Briery Acres Estates. $87,016.16.

• John D. Wilbur to Christopher A. Bobb, 1 Lot, Hampden District. $195,500.

• Gerald W. Dowdy to Tread MHP, LLC, 1 Lot, Farmville District. $349,000.

• Kevin Ray Blackwell to Horace Paul Caffi, Jr., 18.205 AC, Lockett District. $256,000.

• State Wide Realty to Denise Dabney, 1 Lot, Lockett District. $8,950.

• Elsie R. Walker to Cornell E. Walker, Sr., 11.95 AC, Prospect District. $.00

• Elsie R. Walker to Lewis E. Robinson. Deed Gift.

• Elsie R. Walker to Doris E. Brown. Deed Gift.

• Randall L. Lamb to Lorie L. Conneen; Trustee. Deed Gift.

• Anna Jackson Davis to Blake Cochran, 3.71 AC, Prospect District. $69,000.

• Kristi W. Williams to John M. Keyser. Deed Gift.

• Ronald L. Kiehm to James Petrous, Lots, Leigh District. $319,900.

• Margaret R. Simmons to Skyward Properties, LLC, Lot, Farmville District. $35,000.

• Charles Jackson Evans to Cary B. Stokes, 20.37 AC, Farmville District. $230,000.

• Justin D. West to Vera Corley Rose, 1 AC, Prince Edward. $53,400.

• The Garnett Family Limited Par to James Charles Garnett. Deed Gift.

• The Garnett Family Limited Par to James Charles Garnett. Deed Gift.

• Janet R. Gay to In Town Rentals, LLC, Lots, Town of Farmville $47,000.

• Sara Marsh to Troy Dante Walker, 3.47 AC, Prospect District. $199,000.

• Robert E. Hawthorne, Jr. to Bruce C. Wright, 158.58 AC. $195,000.

• Jean Marie Lockwood; trustee to Industrial Development Authorities, 280.36 AC, Farmville District. $1,500,000.

• Joyce Paige Eggleston to Benjamin A. Fogg, 30.29 AC. $36,000.

• Dellie J. Bauman to Tyler Lawrence St. Clair, .325 AC, Town of Farmville. $184,500.

• Duane D. Merritt to Gerald J. Hochstetler , 1.60 AC, Prospect District. $100,000.

• Joseph C. McCutchen to Stuart P. Wilbourne, Lot, Farmville District. $265,000.

• 204 E. Third, LLC to Ronald E. Dowdy, .43 AC, Town of Farmville. $175,000.

• Rock River, LLC to Christopher Maier, 1.67 AC, Farmville District. $299,900.

• Sterling Investments, LLC to Rock River, LLC, 14 Lots, Buffalo District. $210,000.

• David Wayne East to Brian L. Rajewski, 4.82 AC, Farmville District. $ 135,000.

• Second Beech, LLC to 304 Beech Apts, LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $285,000.

• Pamela D. Shipp to Pamela D. Shipp. Deed Gift.

• Patricia Ann Burks to Charles Allen, 2 AC, Prospect District. $32,000.

• Barbara Hurt Langhorne to Horace Paul Caffi, Jr., 50 FT Wide Strip. $1,200.

• David W. Seamster to Tyler Chase Adams, Lots, Hampden District. $153,000.

• Daniel C. Tharp to Melissa L. Jamerson, Lot, Hampden District. $ 229,000.

• Sterling Investments, LLC to Nathaniel J. Boehmer, Lots, Buffalo District. $39,360.

• Charles L. Thomas, Jr. to Kevin L. Simms, 3.20 AC, Hampden District. $255,000.

• Shelton W. Foster to Steven E. Wall, Lot 218, Town of Farmville. $5,000.

• Herbert Gray to Deborah L. Smith. Deed Gift.

• Kondaur Capital Corporation to James D. Satterwhite, Sr., 3.05 AC, Leigh District. $50,000.

• Virginia Housing Development to Secretary of HUD, 4.97 AC, Buffalo District. $.00

• Joseph D. Ravagli to Prometheus Solon, 7.84 AC, Prospect District. $59,000.

• Sharon Gay Coleman to Joseph W. Coleman, 95.5 AC, Buffalo District. $151,000.

• Thomas S.M. Brannock to John B. Ivers, .161 AC, Town of Farmville. $157,000.

• Richard E. Wallace to Timothy J. Ott, Lots, Prospect District. $36,200.

• Stephanie B. Gilliam to Larry D. White. $184,900.

• Marc O. Purser to Marc O. Purser, 22.25 AC, Buffalo District. $.00.

• James Lee Hicks to James Lee Hicks. Deed Gift.

• Woodrow C. Barton to Jordan Christopher Barton. $.00.

• Lowell G. Neuzil to Christopher Lawrence Kukk, Lots. Town of Farmville. $244,000.

• Green Properties Management, LLC to Brian Paliotti, Lot, Town of Farmville. $172,000.