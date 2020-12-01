Parts of River Road closed due to flooding
Parts of River Road and Virginia Street remain closed Tuesday afternoon due to flooding.
According to town officials, Farmville’s River Road and the roadway extending from Virginia Street down to Hayne’s Street were closed at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, due to high waters.
Those streets were still closed off as of 3:30 p.m.
Workers estimate the roads may be reopened by midnight.
Cumberland and Prince Edward counties are under a flood warning until 5 a.m. Wednesday. The minor flooding comes after rains Monday.
