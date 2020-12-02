Pain management webinar offered

The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation continues to host a series of free webinars aimed at topics of interest for breast cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers.

Cancer doesn’t stop during a pandemic, and cancer education and screenings shouldn’t stop either.

Dr. Terel Newton will provide guidance on types of cannabis compounds that can be helpful for the various side effects of breast cancer treatment. Newton is a board-certified anesthesiologist, regenerative medicine consultant and medical cannabis and pain specialist.

The webinar will be held live via Zoom Thursday, Dec. 3 at 4 pm, with a recording of the session to follow. Learn more and register online at https://www.vbcf.org/webinars/.