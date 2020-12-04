December 4, 2020

New restaurant opens

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, December 4, 2020

The Farmville Area Chamber welcomed Flavors of India to both the chamber and the Town of Farmville. The chamber recently celebrated the opening of the new restaurant with a ribbon cutting. Pictured from left to right are: Kerry Mossler, Sinclair Brydon, Tabitha Petty, Chanda Mack, Himanshu Singh, Parminder Singh, Rampal Singh, Douglas P. Stanley, Dr. Scott Davis, Kate Pickett, Anne Tyler Paulek and Brad Watson.

