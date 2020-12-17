Mary Helen Case, 69 of Rice, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Dec. 13. She was born on Nov. 2, 1951 to the late Shadrick Hines and Margaret Finchum Hines. She worked at The Woodland for many years. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her roses and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband John R. Case, Sr. She is survived by her son Johnny Case, Jr. (Peggy Webster) of Appomattox, her daughter Lisa Moore (James) of Culpeper, 8 grandchildren; Matthew Manning, Brianna Case, Mya Case, Kaley Case, Wyatt Case, Nick Moore, Madison Moore, Bella Moore, four brothers; Kenneth “Booster” Hines, Fred “Jake” Hines (Carol), John Hines (Beverly), and Shadrick “Pete” Hines, Jr. and also good friend Frank Wilson and step daughter Sandra Edwards (Keith) and Steven (Stacey) Case, seven step grandchildren; Erin Bumgarner, Wayne Edwards, Anna Wensil, Tyler Powers, Stephen Case, Brandon Case and Alyssa Case. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. in Trinity Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Puckett Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in her memory. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.