Longwood cruises past Aggies, 77-60
Sparked by a near triple-double from freshman point guard Justin Hill, pictured above, Longwood University’s men’s basketball team earned its first win of the season Tuesday, Dec. 8, showcasing with a 77-60 win over North Carolina A&T at Willett Hall. Hill finished with nine points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. After playing three games in a span of six days, Longwood (1-3) is in the midst of a five-day break to prepare for its Big South Conference openers at commonwealth rival Radford University on Dec. 14 and 15. (Photo by Mike Kropf, Longwood University Athletics)
