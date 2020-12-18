LETTER — Thanks to all those who helped with ‘Christmas in America’

To the Editor:

On behalf of Central Virginia Christian School (CVCS), I would like to publicly thank everyone who made “Christmas in America Lights and Living Nativity” a huge blessing to the community. Over the three-night event, CVCS hosted 1,495 vehicles with an estimated 5,900 smiling guests.

There were many community businesses, CVCS parents, grandparents, and other individuals who worked to bring this COVID-friendly event to fruition through gifts of money, resources, time and expertise. Everyone came together during a difficult time to share the joy and hope of Christmas through a visual celebration of our traditions, our heritage, our heroes, and above all, our Savior.

From the lighted crosses on the hill to the star glistening 100 feet in the air, guests were reminded that despite the chaos of 2020, there is peace found through God’s gift of Jesus Christ.

Thank you to the many volunteers who managed the traffic beautifully and kept everyone safe. Thank you to all who worked so hard, yet joyfully, to make “Christmas in America” spectacular, and thank you to the community for your support and participation.

Merry Christmas and blessings for 2021.

Cherie Brickhill

Administrator

Central Virginia Christian School

Dillwyn