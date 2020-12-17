Larry Lee Cook, 60, passed away on Dec. 3 in Tucson Arizona. Formally of Farmville precedes in death by his parents Arlon and Maude Cook, grandson Seabastian Cook. Surviving by his wife Christine Cook, daughter Laura Layne (Stephen), son Brian Cook (Paula), sister Sharon Caldwell (Kent), brother Tommy Cook (Dianne), three stepchildren, two step grandchildren and five nephews and one niece. Due to the Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make you memorials to a charity of your choice.