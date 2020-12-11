Landfill Alert Committee to meet virtually this Sunday

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its regular monthly meeting, which will be virtual due to COVID-19, Sunday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m.

Those interested may join by phone and contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive phone instructions. The continued purpose of the monthly meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the impact this mega landfill will potentially have on the area and provide the most current update.

Come and enjoy Lights At The Lake (Bear Creek Lake State Park), 22 Bear Creek Lake Road in Cumberland. This is a drive-thru light show the weekend of Dec. 11, 12 and 13 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission fees will be waived with a new unwrapped toy or monetary donation to benefit the Cumberland Christmas Mother program. There will also be ornaments on sale for $7.

Also on Sunday, Dec. 13, plate dinners will be on sale for $8. The meals include a grilled chicken leg quarter, roll, baked beans and slaw. To pre-order, call (804) 840-2985.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Nancy Midkiff of Cumberland Sunday, Dec. 13, and John Dimmie of Farmville on Monday, Dec. 14.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. Every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Also there will be a Live Nativity Scene Friday, Dec. 11, Saturday Dec. 12, Monday, Dec. 14 and Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invite all to attend. For further information contact Pastor Jeff at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Our sympathy is extended to the Miles family of Rice. Florence Bowman Miles, age 85 of Rice, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 3. She will greatly be missed by all.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will host drive-in parking lot services Sunday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. There will be an in-house service at 11:15 a.m. Masks are required for in-house services. All those planning to attend the parking lot service should drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there, and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will host an in-house service every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and wearing a face mask is required. Families must sit together.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.