Keysville resident killed in crash

A Keysville woman died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Patrick Henry Highway in Prince Edward County early Monday evening, Dec. 28.

Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch said in a statement it was at 6:55 p.m. when VSP responded to a the incident on the highway, just east of Indian Spring Road.

“A 2008 Chevrolet Equinox ran off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned in the median,” she said.

She said the driver, Tonya Ford, 40, of Keysville, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc. Fire Chief Trey Pyle also provided his account of the incident, noting his department was dispatched at 6:53 p.m. for a reported single-vehicle accident overturned with entrapment.

“On arrival, crews found a single vehicle overturned down an embankment,” he said. “The sole occupant was found to be deceased from injuries sustained in the accident.”

Crouch said the crash remains under investigation.