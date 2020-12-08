Katherine McMillian Easter, 89 of Crewe, passed peacefully at home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec.4. She was reunited with her husband of 42 years, Frank Martin Easter; her son, Frank Martin “Marty” Easter, Jr.; as well as her beloved sisters, Thelma Mabry (Howard) and Lillian Puryear Scruggs (Ed); parents, John William McMillian and Nellie Easter McMillian; three brothers, Eldridge McMillian, Elmo McMillian, and Elwood McMillian. Katherine is survived by a daughter, Linda Lee Easter Davis and her husband James Kendrick Davis, Jr. (Jimmy), and grandsons Nicholas Martin Davis and Michael James Davis. She was happiest with “her boys” and so very proud of them; they have a deep bond and special love, which will never end. She also leaves behind her niece but more like a sister, Bertha Mabry Chaney; nephews, Ron Mabry and Larry Scruggs; her lifelong friends, Lula Mae Atkinson and Phyllis Gholson Crews; special neighbors, Mary and Ross Redford; dear aunt, Lula Easter; and brother-in-law, Thomas Easter. She was greatly loved by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Katherine was a devoted wife, Mama, and Grandma or, as Michael would say, “Gma.” Her family was her everything. She so enjoyed preparing delicious meals for her family during visits, birthdays and holidays, ensuring that they all had some of their favorite things to eat. You never left her home hungry or empty handed. She loved nature and watching for the birds and deer around her home. Katherine loved crafts and a good yard sale, but she is best known as a gifted seamstress, making hundreds of beautiful Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. She believed that kindness would take you farther than anything, and she was living proof of that. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. The family wishes a special ‘Thank You’ to her exceptional and compassionate doctor, Dr. Clay Hall of Crewe Medical and his staff. We can attest that God answers prayers and sent us her loving caregivers, Barbara Seamster, Faye King, Flora King, Debra King and Alice Duker. Mama, you are loved and missed more than words can express, but we know you will be watching over us. A private graveside service will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your church or to her grandsons’ college: Hampden- Sydney College, PO Box 637, Hampden-Sydney, VA 23943 (Nicholas ‘21 and Michael ’22). Arrangements are made by Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone, Virginia 23824.