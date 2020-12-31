In second Chronicles chapter 32, Hezekiah, King of Judah, watched as more than 185,000 soldiers from Assyria prepared for war against little Jerusalem, the city of God.

Hezekiah was a good king who honored the Lord, and served Him diligently, yet an eminent attack was approaching. Hezekiah joined Isaiah, the prophet of the Lord, and prayed to God, maker of heaven and earth. Hezekiah encouraged the people of Judah, saying, “Be strong and courageous, do not fear or be dismayed…with him (Assyrian king) is only an arm of flesh, but with us is the Lord our God to help us and fight our battles.”

God intervened and delivered the Jews in the most unusual way. He did help, and He did fight the battle.

Today, we face similar battles of good against evil. As in the days of Hezekiah, the enemy of our soul will use any means to cause us to fear, or to be dismayed. To be strong and courageous will once again require steps of faith. Faith in a God who is not limited to our physical limitations. The alternative to faith in God is fear and dismay. Fear paralyzes us and dismay overshadows us with oppression and heaviness. Today, on this first day of the year, may each of us surrender our fears to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He will hear the sincere prayer of any who call upon Him.

The new year will not erase all of our challenges, but rather we can face our challenges with renewed faith and trust in God. We can choose to seek the Lord and follow in His path. We can choose this day who we will serve. We can choose this day which voice will be our guiding star. Jan 1, 2021 is a great day to reset our GPS on our heavenly home and prepare to meet the Lord.

This may be your year to go home, your eternal home. It is very important to know the destination of your new home.

Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life, no man comes to the Father except through Me.”

Jesus is only a prayer away. Can you trust God for a miracle in your life today? You will certainly need one.

Happy New Year.

MARV FISHER is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.