December 9, 2020

Helping first responders

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Haley Auto Mall recently donated $1,000 to the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department and the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad. Pictured are, from left, Brian Seimetz, Travis Finch, Ernie Ross, Christopher Call, Deanna Wagstaff, Ryan Taney, Hunter Oakes and Selena Yanoska.

