Emogean "Jean" May Long, 61 of Rice, passed away peacefully in her home on Dec.17. Jean fought a long, hard battle with cancer. She was an employee of The Woodland for 20+ years. She was preceded in death by husband Wayne Long of Rice; parents, Sammy and Charlotte Atkins of Buckingham and brother Sammy Atkins, Jr. of Buckingham. She is survived by three children, Jeannie Coffey of Farmville, Cheryl Long (Billy Etherton) of Farmville, Angela Long (Eric Wingold) of Kenbridge; five grandchildren, Courtney Looney, North Carolina, Aiden Wingold, Kenbridge, Madison, Avery and Maggie Etherton, Farmville; five siblings, Clifford Atkins, Betty Sudesberry, Carol Funkhouser, Charles Atkins, and Lottie Statan and Shirley Hines. Memorial will be held at her home in Rice, on a later date. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family.