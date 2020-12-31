Edwin “Ned” Micklem, 91 of Buckingham passed Dec. 28. He was born Sept. 10, 1929 in Shipman, a son of the late Patrick and Daisy Micklem. He served in the U. S. Army. He retired as General Supervisor with C. W. Wright. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Lelia Llewellyn Micklem; sister, Julia Ragland and brother, Willis Micklem. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Davis Mitchell; brother, Cecil Micklem (Kitty) and numerous family members and friends. Graveside service will be held on Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. at Mulberry Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be Jan. 2 at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.