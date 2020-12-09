CuCPS celebrates Day of Service

Cumberland County Public Schools (CuCPS) recently celebrated the sixth annual Betty G. Scales Day of Service with numerous activities and events.

The Day of Service was established by proclamation of the Cumberland Board of Supervisors in honor of long-time educator Betty Scales, who died on May 12, 2015. Scales taught in Cumberland County for almost 40 years, having taught at Cedar Fork Elementary School, Pine Grove Elementary School, Luther P. Jackson School, Cumberland High School and Cumberland Elementary School. In addition to being dedicated to education, she left behind a legacy of service to others. In her memory, students and staff members school-wide engaged in varied service projects.

At Cumberland High School, different classes and organizations did numerous service projects, including the following:

• National Honor Society members conducted a canned food drive to support Delma’s Pantry.

• The physical education classes conducted a coat drive to provide needy persons with warm coats for the winter.

•The JROTC painted the teachers’ workrooms to help brighten up their work areas.

• The chemistry classes collected pet food for the local animal shelter.

• Business students made “goodie bags” containing masks, gloves, water, snacks and hand sanitizer to distribute to community members.

Cumberland Elementary School students chose a number of projects to recognize and show their appreciation and support for first responders, medical care providers and essential workers. For example, pre-kindergarten students wrote letters to different public service providers in the community, including the public library staff, postal workers and local police officers. In addition, CCES as a whole worked with Delma’s Pantry for a food drive. The food distribution took place in advance of Thanksgiving. Parents and community members were invited to drive through the CCES parking lot and pick up their food boxes.

Cumberland Middle School also engaged in a number of projects that showed their appreciation of those who serve others. For example, fourth-grade students wrote cards and letters to men and women in the U.S. armed forces. Other CMS students engaged in projects such as beautification of the school grounds by picking up trash.