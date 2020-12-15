December 16, 2020

  • 28°

County offices to open at 11 a.m. Wednesday

By Staff Report

Published 6:14 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Prince Edward County’s government offices will have a delayed opening Wednesday, Dec. 16 due to weather concerns.

The county offices will open at 11 a.m. Landfill and waste collection sites will operate on the normal schedule.

Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court has been canceled for Wednesday.

