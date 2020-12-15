County offices to open at 11 a.m. Wednesday
Prince Edward County’s government offices will have a delayed opening Wednesday, Dec. 16 due to weather concerns.
The county offices will open at 11 a.m. Landfill and waste collection sites will operate on the normal schedule.
Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court has been canceled for Wednesday.
