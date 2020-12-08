Christmas Mother distributes good cheer
Volunteer Irene Thornton, right, puts a toy in a bag in the Prince Edward Christmas Mother distribution day Monday, Dec. 7, at the Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association gymnasium in Farmville. Thornton was one of a group of people helping make the first of two gift distribution days go well.
You Might Like
Virginia redistricting committee takes shape
By Hunter Britt Capital News Service More than half a dozen legislators have been named to a bipartisan redistricting commission... read more