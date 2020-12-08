December 8, 2020

Christmas Mother distributes good cheer

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Volunteer Irene Thornton, right, puts a toy in a bag in the Prince Edward Christmas Mother distribution day Monday, Dec. 7, at the Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association gymnasium in Farmville. Thornton was one of a group of people helping make the first of two gift distribution days go well.

