Christmas Eve services scheduled

Special happy anniversary wishes go out this week to Dennis and Susan Dodson of Cartersville. On Dec. 23 they will be celebrating 50 years of marriage. Congratulations, and may you have many more years together.

Chyenne Gentry of Cumberland visited the home of Annie May Miles of Dillwyn on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 12.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Barbara Davis, of Arvonia, on Sunday, Dec. 20, Linda Miles, of Cumberland, Monday, Dec. 21, Nell Spain, of Buckingham, Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Ralph Dunnavant, of Dillwyn, Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Matt Canipe and family of North Carolina visited several families last weekend in the area. Everyone enjoyed having them.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Also join us for our Christmas Eve service Thursday, Dec. 24, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Pastor Jeff at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn will be hosting in-house services only Sunday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. Masks are required for in-house services. Also you may tune in from the parking lot on your radio at 87.9 FM if you do not feel comfortable coming in.

Also join us for our in-house Christmas Eve service Thursday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation cordially invite all to attend any or all of these services.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will host in-house service every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required. Attendees must sit with their own family. Also join them for a Christmas Eve service Thursday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will be hosting its regular monthly meeting, which will be virtual due to COVID-19 Sunday January 10, at 3 p.m. Attendees may join by phone and contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive phone instructions. The purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact the mega landfill will have on the area giving the most current updates.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

