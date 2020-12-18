Christ can overcome the Grinches you may face

“Every Who down in Whoville liked Christmas a lot. But the Grinch who lived just north of Whoville did not.

The Grinch hated Christmas. The whole Christmas season. Now, please don’t ask why. No one quite knows the reason.

It could be, perhaps, that his shoes were too tight. It could be his head wasn’t screwed on just right.

But I think that the most likely reason of all, may have been that his heart was two sizes too small.”

— Dr. Seus “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

This year has been full of “Grinches.” The year 2020 could be called the year of the Grinch.

Vacations canceled, holidays skipped, families isolated from one another, and that’s just the “Grinch” called COVID. Hate crimes, rioting, protesting, political divide made more “Grinches” to steal our Christmas joy.

There are two lessons that I take away from, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

As the story goes, the Grinch stole the trees, the gifts, the decorations and even the last can of “who-hash.” Yet the Whos in Whoville gathered in the town square and continued singing and celebrating. Our first lesson is to remember the reason why we have the joy we have. Just as the Whos did, we too should not let our circumstances steal our joy. Whatever we may lose or whatever may come down on you or around you, don’t let the “Grinch” steal your joy.

A second part to this story comes in the change we see in the Grinch. The joy shown by the Whos touched his heart. They changed the life of the Grinch by how they lived, how they acted, by the joy they showed him. Just as the Whos did, we too should show our joy and share our joy with others.

The light of Christ that is found in the hearts of those who have accepted Him is a light that is to be shared with others. That light is and does bring hope, joy and love.

Matthew 5:14-16 quotes Christ as saying: “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”

Regardless of the season or the circumstances, your “light” (joy, peace, hope and love) given to you through Christ cannot be taken away. Likewise, that same “light” is the light that the world needs to see and experience.

No “Grinch” can take Christ from you and that same Christ can overcome the “Grinches” you may face.

Let’s hold true to the light of Christ to overcome the world and share the light of Christ to change the world.

REV. BARRY VASSAR is pastor at Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist. He can be reached at fitzgeraldmemorial@gmail.com.