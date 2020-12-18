Catching Up With … Lauren Irby

Longwood University graduate Lauren Irby now makes her home in Seaford, Delaware, but says the “heart of Virginia will always hold a special place in mine.”

Irby, who found her way to Farmville by way of Longwood University, currently serves as manager of public relations and community outreach at Delaware Electric Cooperative.

Irby grew up in Hurt, in Pittsylvania County, and moved to Farmville for undergrad work in 2010. After graduation in 2012, she moved back to Farmville to work at Longwood in 2014 after working jobs based out of Indianapolis and later Richmond.

“I loved coming back to Farmville and ended up living there a total of seven years,” Irby said. “I love the community as a whole, really — the people, the restaurants, the downtown area, the LCVA, the history, the…well, the list goes on.”

While living in Farmville, Irby worked as the communications specialist for Southside Electric Cooperative in Crewe.

“I certainly miss the outstanding folks that live in and around the Town of Farmville. For a small town, it really has so much to offer; there is never a lack of fun things to do,” Irby said.

Irby said she always enjoyed attending Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) events, Stars Under the Stars outdoor movies, the Summer Garden Opera, the educational events and speakers hosted by Longwood University, Hampden-Sydney College, and the Moton Museum…and certainly the brewery and wine cellar. “Also, I find myself craving The Fishin’ Pig barbeque quite often,” she said.

Irby says she owes her success to many people.

“It truly has taken a village to help set me in the right direction,” she said. “My parents, sister, and of course, former professors and friends have helped me along the way. I have a group of friends that I refer to as my ‘tribe,’ and they have always supported me and pushed me to pursue my dreams. I’d like to thank the Farmville community for being my home for nearly a decade and for being great supportive friends, even after moving to pursue new adventures.”

While the pandemic has affected her life quite a bit, Irby says she has still been able to volunteer in her new community and is enjoying spending time in nature and visiting historical places.

“I try to ‘seize the day’ as much as I can, for tomorrow is never promised, and there is so much to do and experience,” Irby said.