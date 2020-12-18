CARES funds aid operational expenses

Prince Edward County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, Dec. 8, to approve the sixth round of CARES Act allocations recommended by the county’s CARES Act committee that totaled approximately $1.1 million.

The county has received $3,978,774 from the federal government as the county’s share of the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.

After Dec. 8, approximately $1.3 million remained to be allocated.

Before Prince Edward County Deputy Emergency Coordinator Trey Pyle shared details of the round six recommendation, Assistant County Administrator and Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Elam Puckett shared with the board what the county had recently learned about the CARES Act funding.

“As long as the board has authorized the expenditure prior to Dec. 30 … we can write the checks through Jan. 15,” she said. “So with that said, we are still trying very desperately hard to write all of the checks prior to Dec. 30.”

She said the county has also learned from the state that by Jan. 22, Prince Edward has to return any unspent CARES Act funds.

“But I think given the spreadsheet that you have in front of you and the explanation that Trey is going to provide, you’re going to know that we have a contingency to capture every dollar and that it is our plan that we, the County of Prince Edward, will return no money to the Commonwealth of Virginia but that everything has been properly accounted for and that we will have all of the pieces in place for the audit,” she said.

The largest listed allocation on the round six spreadsheet is the more than $505,280 designated for Prince Edward County for the public safety payroll, including overtime and expenses from March to November. Another $55,000 was listed as available if needed under this category for December.

The Town of Farmville was allocated $150,000 for public safety payroll.

Prince Edward County emergency management costs received an allocation of more than $220,881 for March to December.

Pyle said $180,192 is available if needed for the Prince Edward County Department of Social Services (DSS) payroll from March to December for the county match.

The Prince Edward County fire departments were allocated more than $150,467 to purchase 24 self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA), four per department, with the exception of Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department.

This will allow the county’s firefighters from different departments to better help each other in vital ways while working the same fire. When a firefighter from one department goes down and another comes to help, if they have the same SCBAs, one can plug his air into the other’s SCBA, and they can share an air pack until reaching safety.

Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad received $21,170 for emergency response operational expenses, more than $7,708 for overtime in November and December, and $1,210 for COVID leave in November and December.

Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue received $8,262 for emergency response operational expenses, more than $890 for overtime in November and December, and $663 for COVID leave in November and December.

“Meherrin’s is 60% of what their total was,” Pyle said. “Obviously, 40% goes to Lunenburg (County).”

There was a placeholder on the round six recommendation spreadsheet for hazard duty pay, dependent on the board’s decision to allocate or not allocate it at its Dec. 23 morning meeting. The placeholder amount was $19,377.

For Prince Edward County, $17,000 was allocated for 15 iPads and $1,700 for 15 iPad Air cases.

“This will be new iPads for the board to work remotely, new iPads for county staff that need to work remotely, along with the Board of Equalization,” Pyle said. “So if they’re going to be working remotely, they need to do a Zoom meeting, they can all communicate and be compatible.”

For the Town of Farmville, more than $5,396 was allocated for COVID payroll and expenses.

Two lines were reserved to provide $5,000 each to businesses in the county, to be distributed through the Prince Edward County Industrial Development Authority (IDA).

Board of Supervisors’ audio/visual equipment garnered a $5,000 allocation for a mic, additional laptops and wires and such, Pyle said.

He also noted the $5,000 allocation for “circuit clerk a/v” refers to the camera system allowing the ability to see outside into the circuit court lobby area from inside.