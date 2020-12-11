Buckingham County property transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of April. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Lillian G. Adams; Tr Et Al to Franklin Grey Adams; Et Ux, 15.278 AC, Curdsville District. $45,600.

• Katie V. Akers to Ottie Clay Akers; Et Ux, 5.799 AC, James River District. $65,000.

• Katie V. Akers to Ottie Clay Akers; Et Ux. Deed Gift.

• Linda L. Allen; Et Vir to Kelby W. Wharam; Et Al, 5 AC, Curdsville District. .00

• Robert Lewis Anderson to Robin Anderson-Stout. Deed Gift.

• Charles W. Benhoff to Andrea Lynn Danforth, 6.23 AC, James River District. $39,000.

• Charles W. Benhoff to Titus Braham Jones, 4.87 AC, James River District. $25,000.

• Amy L. Bersch; Et Al to Troy M. Winfree; Et Ux, 3.609 AC, James River District. $200,000.

• Steven R. Bol; Tr Et Al to Jerel D. Hershberger; 25.708 AC, Curdsville District. $65,000.

• Buckingham Property, LLC to Shawn D. Johnson; 1.18 AC, Slate River Mills. $83,700.

• Peggy Dowdy Carlin; Et Vir to Joseph Griffith Dowdy. Deed Gift.

• Richard Spencer Carter, Jr. to Lonnie Johnson; Et Ux; 50 AC, Marshall District. .00

• Catlett Land Company, LLC to CMH Homes, INC; 10.326 AC, Curdsville District. $81,000.

• Catlett Land Company, LLC to CMH Homes, INC; 6.860 AC, Francisco District. $54,000.

• Alecia Michele Daves-Johnson to Hanging Rock Investments; 17.87 AC, Maysville District. $82,000.

• Louise Chambers Davis to Claude Brandon Morris, 22.954 AC Less and Except 13.263 AC, Maysville District. $15,000.

• Joyce Paige Eggleston; et al to Jamerson Real Estate, .80 AC, Slate River District. $17,500.

• Jennie Mae Ford to Megan Elizabeth Wells, 1.19 AC, Marshall District. $44,520.

• Curtis R. Hedgeman Sr. to Catlett Land Company, 2 Parcels, Slate River District. $3,500.

• Hot Rod Depot, LLC to John Carper Workman; et al, 3 AC, Slate River District. $265,000.

• Michael Lewis Hudgins to Dennis Davis Jr; et al, 15 AC, .25 AC, 2 AC, Marshall District. $28,600.

• Terry W. Hudgins; et ux to Thomas H. Hudgins; et al. Deed Gift.

• Berkeley Linwood Jones; et al to Berk-mar Land, LLC. Deed Gift.

• Jeanette O. Lann; et al to Hilda L. Goins, 5 AC, Curdsville District. $45,800.

• Donna J. Lawson to Gary Willoughby; et ux, 2.19 AC, James River District. $86,000.

• Loftin Leasing, LLC to Lawanda Hampton; 2.988 AC, Curdsville District. $ 190,000.

• Charlton J. Miller; et ux to James B. Ransom; et ux, 5 AC, Marshall District. $250,000.

• Benjamin Mulder; et ux to Arlene A. Mulder; et vir, 5 AC, James River District. $90,000.

• Leonard Everett Phillips IV to Holicong Farm, LLC, 37.729 AC, Marshall District. $60,000.

• Carolyn H. Reaves; et al to Jarrett M. Bryant, 2 AC, Francisco District. $155,000.

• Nathaniel M. Rexrode to Kenneth O. Weakley, 53.734 AC. $110,000.

• Justin Rosner to Michael D. Hart, .770 AC, James River District. $87,000.

• Julia L. Ryan to Darlin J. Hostetler; et al, 8.45 AC, Cursdville District. $177,500.

• Margie A. Sams; et vir to Mason Lee Steinruck; et ux, 2.210 AC, Curdsville District. $100,000.

• Paul Ray Shows, et al to Vickie Charleen Luck, 21.30 AC, Curdsville District. $299,900.

• Silva Group, LLC to Rodolfo Garcia-Casas, 20.02 Maysville District. $42,000.

• Diane A. Skinner; et al to Stephanie Rinaldi; et vir, 43.822 AC, James River District. $249,500.

• Slate River Land Timber, LLC to Robert J. Hilliard Jr; et al, 2.15 AC, Maysville District. $141,500.

• Starview Management, LLP to Joshua E. Amos, 12.76 AC, James River District. $49,400.

• William L. Stinson Jr to James W. Stinson. Deed Gift.

• Sarah-Jane Wetzler; tr et al to TCF Real Estate LLC II. Deed Gift.

• Ricky G. Williams to Chris Burch, 11.12 AC, James River District. $37,000.

• Jeremy W. Wooten to Jeremy W. Wooten; et ux, Deed Gift.

• Forrest W. Yoder; et ux to Christopher Rowe, 7.73 AC, Francisco District. $19,900.

• Forrest W. Yoder; et ux to Timothy Stephen Parker, 5.63 AC, Francisco District. $20,000.

• 1 Way, LLC to John D. Williams Jr, 2.01 AC. Marshall District. $20,000.