Baylor helps feed Buckingham

The Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty (BCHP), in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and key public and private organizations, announced that it served more than 38.7 million meals between March and August to more than 270,000 children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Emergency Meals-to-You (eMTY) program.

In Buckingham County, more than 5,900 emergency food boxes were delivered (June-August 2020) to the children, containing over 119,000 meals. This service was in addition to the weekly food distribution efforts from the BCPS Food Services Feeding Program which has served over 100,000 so far.

“We were very thankful to be in this program. Our Superintendent, Dr. Daisy Hicks, was very forward thinking in her assessment of our county’s needs,” J.B. Heslip, food service director for Buckingham Public Schools said.