Barton completes lineworker training

Colby Barton of Dillwyn completed the Southside Virginia Community College Power Line Worker Training Program on Nov. 18. He is a graduate of Fuqua High School.

The 11-week program provides both classroom and hands-on training in safety, climbing techniques, electrical theory, aerial framing, rigging, operating utility service equipment and commercial drivers’ license training.

SVCC offers the Power Line Worker class in Blackstone, at the Occupational/Technical Center in Pickett Park. For information, visit southside.edu/workforce.