An electrical short sparks trailer fire

Firefighters battle a fire at 132 Brown Lane in Rice on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10. “There was nobody in the house,” Farmville Fire Department Firefighter Jacob Roebuck said. “It was a planned controlled burn that the homeowners were planning to do, and they just hadn’t gotten around to it. And when they were moving stuff around, a wire had shorted, and that’s what caught it on fire.” The trailer fire was under control in 13 minutes, and no one was harmed in the incident. Responding agencies included the Rice Volunteer Fire Department, Prospect Volunteer Fire Department, Hampden-Sydney Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Farmville Fire Department.

Photos by Dan Pempel

