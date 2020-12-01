Agnes M. Cramer on Nov. 25. Agnes was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mary Sanderson, her son Sean Patrick and great grandbaby Ellie Gail. She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, George Cramer, four children; daughter Maureen Oriol and son-in-law Harold, son Michael Cramer and daughter-in-law Patti, sons Keith and Brian. She had six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. “When you are in a beautiful garden and one flower stands out, or in a crowded room and one person stands out, this is our Agnes. We will miss her and love her forever.” Agnes loved to volunteer for her community, she made wonderful friends here she loved dearly. For memorial contributions please give to a charity in her name. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.