We are to bring hope to a hurting world

Are you a believer in Jesus Christ? Is your faith in God strong enough to endure this season of testing?

How you are responding to the election results may be an indicator of how you answered these questions. Emotions and feelings are real life experiences that can flow from deep convictions or stored frustration. This culture has taken the lid off of the emotional suppression tank, and the anger and hatred has been spilling onto the streets of many communities across this land. How should we be responding? Is there a better way to fight the battle of differing world views? I certainly believe there is a better way, God’s Word will always guide the way.

If you are a Christian, your life is to be a light. We are to bring hope, guidance and direction to a hurting world looking for truth. The New Testament of the Bible was written in a time when the power of Rome was bearing down hard on the church. Even in this environment, the church was called to greatly rejoice! 1 Peter tells us to “gird your minds for action” to put aside all malice and all guile, and hypocrisy and envy and all slander. We are to long for the pure Word of God. How is all this possible? You need God to change your heart, to renew your mind, and for Christians to understand who we are in Christ Jesus.

As believers in Jesus Christ:

1 Peter 2:9 “You are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for God’s own possession, that you may proclaim the excellencies of Him who has called you out of darkness and into His marvelous light.”

This race, or family as we may call it, is established by God. The invitation for you to join this eternal family is still available. This free gift is only a prayer of repentance away, and will change your entire future and your world view. It will also change how you fight your battles. The time has come to seek the Lord with all your heart. I look forward to joining many of you in joyfully looking to Jesus, the foundation of lasting and eternal joy.

MARV FISHER is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.