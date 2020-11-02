Vaniyah N. Atkins
Lil Miss Vaniyah N. Atkins, 13 of Crewe, died October 26. She is survived by her parents, Wallasha Townsend and Sherron Atkins; brother, Aston Atkins; sisters, Harmoni and Demani Atkins and Lorryn Bagley; grandparents, Maxine Lawrence, Wallace Townsend, Karen Atkins and Roger Atkins; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held Saturday, October 31 from Calvary Tabernacle, Rice. Interment New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Meherrin. W.E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.hawkesfh.com
