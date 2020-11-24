SVCC plans Giving Tuesday initiative

The Southside Virginia Community College Foundation will be participating in Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement, to unleash the power of people and organizations transforming their communities and world. Giving Tuesday is Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Since March, SVCC has been challenged to teach and provide services to students in new ways during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though students, faculty and staff are responding to the challenge, for some students, unexpected obstacles seem to be around every corner. They must continue to work to make ends meet while they go to school, yet jobs have been lost, hours have been cut, child-care expenses have gone up, etc.

When students experience a personal crisis or an emergency, they are often overwhelmed by the circumstances. Recognizing that unforeseen financial emergencies will occur for students, the SVCC Foundation has a Student Emergency Funds Program to help meet the immediate needs of students experiencing crisis situations.

In keeping with the SVCC panther mascot, the school is asking for support of the “Panthers to the Rescue initiative.” Your donation might put food on a table, keep lights on, fix a flat tire, buy a pair of much-needed glasses, provide medication for a student’s child or support other pressing needs.