November 18, 2020

Students of the month

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Each month during the monthly meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized at the October School Board meeting held on Thursday, Nov. 5. Journie Cosby, a second grader at Cumberland Elementary School, is the daughter of Thaddeus Cosby, of Farmville. Ryan Fernandez, a sixth grader at Cumberland Middle School, is the son of Traci Jones and Rayn Fernandez, of Farmville. Harley Marsh, not pictured, a 12th grader at Cumberland High School, is the daughter of Jennifer Marsh, of Farmville. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@ FarmvilleHerald.com.)

