Spring break plans announced

Longwood University students received news this week they will not see a traditional, weeklong spring break next semester as a result of coronavirus mitigation efforts.

Instead, the Lancers will receive five break days spread out over the course of the semester.

Students were notified of the decision in a Monday, Nov. 23, email sent out by Assistant Vice President of Communications Matthew McWilliams.

In his email, McWilliams said that while there are important public health considerations, the campus community recognized the importance of students having at least some kind of break over the course of the semester.

The break days will take place Monday, March 1; Thursday, April 1, and Friday, April 2; Tuesday, April 27, and Wednesday, April 28.

It is noted April 27 and 28 are added to the final exam schedules to accommodate two days of final exams for in-person exams and online asynchronous course exams.

No other changes to the spring academic calendar are planned at the moment. Spring semester classes will begin Jan. 13.

“We have had lengthy discussions about spring break and after careful consideration decided this was the best option for us,” McWilliams said Monday. “This plan still gives the university community a break from their rigorous class schedules while decreasing the travel that can contribute to the spread of COVID. The dining hall will operate, probably on a brunch-supper schedule as is normal for a day when the university is closed, but that has yet to be finalized. We’re also planning different activities for those days, following state and local guidelines in place at the time, and will announce them once they are finalized.”

Some students were disappointed in the change of plans.

“It has impacted my ability to possibly have my dad come to Virginia or me fly to Arizona,” Sophomore Emily Griffin said. “I feel as though my break is an important time to relax and spend quality time with my dad. In college I value breaks more than I ever did before. As much as I love Longwood and love being with friends, I also believe it is important to have time to decompress and continue to stay motivated.”

On Monday, Nov. 23, Virginia saw its largest single-day COVID-19 spike ever, with the Virginia Department of Health reporting 3,242 new cases that day. The state has seen a cumulative total of 223,582 cases of the virus since March.