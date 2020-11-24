Small business Saturday is Nov. 28

Small Business Saturday falls on November 28 this year, one of the most difficult years ever for many locally owned businesses across the state.

That’s especially true for restaurants and retail shops. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is encouraging Virginians to support their local small businesses in a variety of ways on Small Business Saturday and beyond.

If people prefer not to go out shopping or dining this season, many small businesses offer their products online as well as home delivery or curbside pickup. A small business owner is much more likely to be available by phone if customers have questions. Showing support for local businesses on Small Business Saturday and throughout 2021 will help business owners get past the recent economic downturn and thriving once again.

“Now more than ever we encourage Virginians to shop their local small businesses because the pandemic has been difficult for many, and our local retail shops, restaurants and entertainment venues have been especially hit hard,” Virginia’s NFIB State Director Nicole Riley said. “We encourage shoppers to remember they’re likely to experience more personal customer service with a local business, and more of their favorite shops and restaurants are now available online. With the support of local customers, small businesses are more likely to survive this challenging economic crisis and begin to grow again.”

Small Business Saturday has been held the weekend after Thanksgiving since it was created 11 years ago by American Express following the 2009 recession. The event gained in popularity and led to record sales on Small Business Saturday last year. Consumers spent a record $19.6 billion on Small Business Saturday in 2019 according to the Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey conducted by American Express and NFIB.

“Shoppers probably don’t realize the big impact spending their hard-earned cash has in their community when shopping local,” Riley said. “Small businesses employ about half of all workers so local folks have places to work, small businesses support local charities and organizations, and a thriving Main Street means a flourishing community.”