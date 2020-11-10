Samuel Lee Poulston Jr., 71 of Farmville, passed away on November 5, 2020. He was born on June 30, 1949 to the late Samuel L. and Rachel Bishop Poulston. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Sloan Poulston, his children; Samantha Poulston, Melinda Mart, April Borum, Claude Chappell, Amanda Woods, Felicia Cassada, Tiffany Poulston, Macayla Poulston, Jennifer Harris, grandchildren; Travis Harris, Jr., Brittany Luchynsky, Natalie Harris, Brandon Chappelle, Hunter Harris, Emory Woods III, Jessica Wilmouth, Steven Winslow, Kayla Hobbs, Ashley Anthony, Sabian Luchynsky, Krystal Ferguson, Jeffery Mart, Aria Woods, Damien Woods Jr., Cody Hobbs, Samantha Williams, Shannon Routt and numerous great grandchildren. Also, his sisters Debbie Poulston, Shirley Jamerson, Joyce Robinson and Ruby McAllister. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 brothers; Tony and Charles Poulston, daughter Sandra Hobbs. Sammy was an amazing person who was a great family man who loved, cherished his wife, children and grandchildren. He was like the mayor; he could not go anywhere where he did not know you or speak to you. Sammy loved to hunt, fish, be outdoors and he was a “Chevy man”. The world lost a great man. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, November 10 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Family received friends on Monday, November 9 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.