Route 15 bridge reopens as floodwaters recede

The Route 15 bridge at the Buckingham County line has reopened, once again providing a way in and out of Farmville following Thursday’s flooding.

The release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said inspectors quickly inspected the structure and determined it could be reopened.

The Route 45 bridge on Main Street in Farmville remains closed. The release said the bridge is expected to reopen later this morning.

Flood waters in Farmville are currently receding after cresting overnight after the town’s biggest flood since the 1972 flood caused by Hurricane Agnes.

Check back later this morning for more updates.