Ricky Arnold Simmons, 63 of Prince Edward Highway, Pamplin, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, at his residence. Born in Lynchburg, on Jul. 23, 1957, he was a son of John Henry Simmons and the late Dorothy Ragland Simmons. He was a member of Evergreen United Methodist Church and attended Prospect United Methodist Church. Ricky retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 42 years of service. He was an avid golfer and a member of Hat Creek Golf Course, Brookneal. Ricky is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ann Fulcher Simmons; his father, Henry Simmons of Evergreen; godson, Jason Covington and wife, Crystal of Amelia; brother and sister-in-law, John and Kim Simmons of Glen Allen; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy and David Camper of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Renee and Le Moore of Appomattox and Tanya and Wade Robertson of Glen Allen; brother-in-law, Joseph Madison Fulcher of Prospect; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service conducted by the Rev. John Flood, Rev. John Kelley, and Rev. Amy Beth Coleman was held 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, 707 Prospect Road, Prospect, VA. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Sharon Mobley, PO Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com